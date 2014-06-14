Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 6

Johnny Plaid An iPhone 6 concept

We really have no idea what Apple has in store for its next iPhone, but that hasn’t stopped speculation from spreading around the web.

Apple traditionally releases its new iPhones in September, which means the company’s next major smartphone launch may only be a few months away.

We’ve combed the web for “leaked” photos, rumours, and gossip, and rounded them all up here in one place.

