Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 6

We really have no idea what Apple has in store for its next iPhone, but that hasn’t stopped speculation from spreading around the web.
Apple traditionally releases its new iPhones in September, which means the company’s next major smartphone launch may only be a few months away.
We’ve combed the web for “leaked” photos, rumours, and gossip, and rounded them all up here in one place.
The most prominent rumour surrounding the iPhone 6 is that Apple will bump the screen size up to 4.7 inches. It all started exactly one year ago when Reuters reported that Apple was testing 4.7-inch smartphone displays. Ever since then, other reports have been consistent.
What will it look like? We're not sure, but it seems pretty likely that it will be even thinner than the iPhone 5s. In fact, it may look more like the fifth-generation iPod Touch than an iPhone.
If Apple does increase the iPhone's screen size, it will probably upgrade its resolution as well. Well-connected Apple blogger Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac claims the iPhone 6's 4.7-inch screen will feature a 1704 x 960 resolution display, which is a step up from the 4-inch 1136 x 640 resolution display.
Although it seems far-fetched, there's a chance we'll finally see NFC built into the iPhone, according to VentureBeat. The publication claims to have spoken with a source close to Apple that shared this information. NFC was reportedly supposed to land in the iPhone 5s, but Apple felt the mobile payment space wasn't ready yet, VentureBeat reports.
Apple may consider working with PayPal in the near future. A source told Business Insider that developers from PayPal attended a Touch ID session at this year's World Wide Developers Conference, hinting that the two companies may eventually work together. It's just speculation at this point, but it lines up with other rumours we've heard about Apple getting deeper into the mobile payments space.
Your next iPhone may be less prone to damage. Earlier this year, Gurman also reported that Apple had purchased enough equipment to make hundreds of millions of sapphire glass screens for iPhones. Next to diamonds, sapphire is the second strongest glassy material.
Here's another one that seems a little unlikely -- the iPhone may support wireless charging. VentureBeat's sources also said that a test model features a surface under its shell for connecting to an inductive charging surface for transferring energy.
Apple always upgrades the processor inside its iPhone, so can't see why the case would be different with the iPhone 6. Presumably called A8, rumours suggest Apple's next chip will focus on power consumption, meaning the iPhone 6 may offer better battery life.
ESM China analyst Sun Chang Xu believes Apple will include a technology called electronic image stabilisation in the iPhone 6's camera, according to MacRumors.This would offer the benefits of optical image stabilisation, which eliminates any noticeable blur from hand movement in images, while keeping the camera component slim. Apple may also bump up the size of its camera's microns from 1.5 um to 1.75 um, which means it will be able to take in more light when capturing photographs. This, in turn, would boost overall image quality.
Apple's next big iPhone update, iOS 8, will include a new app called Health. Like most health apps, Apple's can measure you steps, count your calories, and also works with third-party fitness apps. The iOS 8 update will bring a bunch of new features to the iPhone that add more functionality to camera, messaging, and email apps among others. iPhones from the 4s and up (and iPad 2+) will be able to run the free update when it launches the fall. The iPhone 6 will presumably come with this software preloaded.
