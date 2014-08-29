Here's Everything We Know About The IPhone 6

Apple will announce the new iPhone at a press event on September 9.
What can you expect?
We’ve combed the web for leaked photos, rumours, and gossip and rounded them all up here in one place.
Apple will hold its press event to introduce the iPhone 6 on Sept. 9, according to Re/code, which has a strong track record when it comes to reporting accurate Apple news. Apple could also unveil its first wearable device, presumably the iWatch, on that day too.
The most prominent rumour surrounding the iPhone 6 is that Apple will bump the screen size up to 4.7 inches. It all started when Reuters reported that Apple was testing 4.7-inch smartphone displays last June. Since then, other reports have been consistent.
There have also been reports Apple will release a 5.5-inch model of the phone.
If 4.7 inches isn't big enough for you, Apple may release a giant 5.5-inch iPhone as well. Initial rumours suggested that both versions would launch together, but multiple reports have also said that Apple was experiencing production issues with the larger model.
Newer reports, however, have claimed to show leaked components from both the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the larger model, hinting they could be released at the same time.
Your next iPhone may be less prone to damage. Earlier this year, Gurman also reported that Apple had purchased enough equipment to make hundreds of millions of sapphire glass screens for iPhones. Next to diamonds, sapphire is the second-strongest glassy material. This means that it will be virtually completely scratch resistant -- although that doesn't necessarily mean it will be any less prone to cracks.
YouTube user Marques Brownlee recently posted a video showing what he said was the iPhone 6's sapphire crystal display. In the video, he puts the display through a rigorous torture test, which includes scratching it with a knife, bending it under his shoe, and scraping it with keys. The screen was able to hold up without any noticeable damage.
Blogger Sonny Dickson, who has a strong track record when it comes to leaking Apple products, recently posted a video showing how flexible the iPhone 6's display will be. That doesn't mean we should expect to see a bendable iPhone, however.
Component makers have yet to find a way to make processors and other internal parts flexible, which has been a big barrier in creating truly foldable electronics like some vendors, such as Samsung and LG, envision. If this truly is the iPhone 6's display, the fact that it has flexible properties probably means it will be more durable than your average screen.
If Apple does increase the iPhone's screen size, it will probably upgrade its resolution as well. Well-connected Apple blogger Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac says the iPhone 6's 4.7-inch screen will feature a 1704 x 960 resolution display, which is a step up from the 4-inch 1136 x 640 resolution display.
The iPhone 6 could come with a new haptic feedback feature that allows the screen to lightly vibrate when you touch it. Haptic feedback is ideal for touch screen keyboards because it provides feedback when you type the keys -- making it feel as if you're actually typing rather than just tapping glass.
French website iGen has reportedly discovered screenshots from Foxconn, Apple's biggest component supplier, that reveal the exact dimensions of the iPhone 6. According to the leak, it will measure 5.4 inches long, 2.6 inches wide, and 0.27 inches thick. That means, according to these dimensions, the iPhone 6 would be longer, wider, but also thinner than iPhone 5s, which measures 4.87 inches long, 2.31 inches wide and 0.3 inches thick.
We've seen a ton of silver iPhone 6 leaks, but newer images show a purported iPhone 6 shell in a dark black colour, too.
Apple may continue its gold colour option with the iPhone 6 when it launches. A leak from uSwitch claims to show the rear panel for the gold version of Apple's next iPhone.
Although it seems far-fetched, there's a chance we'll finally see NFC built into the iPhone, according to VentureBeat. The publication claims to have spoken with a source close to Apple that shared this information. NFC was reportedly supposed to land in the iPhone 5s, but Apple felt the mobile payment space wasn't ready yet, VentureBeat reports.
Since then, other reports have corroborated these claims. iPhone repair service GeekBar claims to have obtained documents that show an NFC module inside a storage chip in the iPhone 6.
Apple may focus on health and fitness with its next iPhone. At its annual WWDC conference, the company unveiled its new health platform, HealthKit, which allows users to keep track of their health stats from different apps all in one place.
Apple could place a special chip dedicated to monitoring factors such as your heart rate, burned calories, cholesterol levels, and more, according to Geekbar, an Asia-based iPhone repair service. Geekbar claims to have found a leaked Apple schematic revealing a secondary processor that will work in conjunction with Apple's A8 chip, which will presumably power most of the functionality behind the iPhone 6.
Here's another one that seems a little unlikely -- the iPhone may support wireless charging. VentureBeat's sources also said that a test model features a surface under its shell for connecting to an inductive charging surface for transferring energy.
Since then, we've seen more evidence that the iPhone 6 may come with NFC. iPhone repair service GeekBar claims to have obtained a leaked schematic for a storage chip in the iPhone 6, which shows an NFC module.
This means the USB plug will fit into a port no matter which way you stick it in. Prolific Apple leaker Sonny Dickson posted a video showing exactly how this works. It's a small improvement, but one that could make charging your iPhone slightly more convenient.
Apple always upgrades the processor inside its iPhone. Presumably called A8, rumours suggest Apple's next chip will focus on power consumption, meaning the iPhone 6 may offer better battery life.
Since the iPhone 6 is likely to have a larger screen than the iPhone 5s, its battery will probably be bigger too. French blog Nowhereelse.fr claims to have found images of the iPhone 6's battery, which reportedly has a slightly larger capacity than the iPhone 5s (1,810 mAh vs. 1,560 mAh).
Apple may consider working with PayPal in the near future. A source told Business Insider that developers from PayPal attended a Touch ID session at this year's World Wide Developers Conference, hinting that the two companies may eventually work together. It's just speculation at this point, but it lines up with other rumours we've heard about Apple getting deeper into the mobile-payments space.
French blog Nowhereelse.fr claims to have obtained these Touch ID components for the iPhone 6. Rumours also suggest that Apple may be tweaking the home button to feel more durable.
ESM China analyst Sun Chang Xu believes Apple will include a technology called electronic image stabilisation in the iPhone 6's camera, according to MacRumors. This would offer the benefits of optical image stabilisation, which eliminates any noticeable blur from hand movement in images while keeping the camera component slim. Apple may also bump up the size of its camera's microns from 1.5 um to 1.75 um, which means it will be able to take in more light when capturing photographs. This, in turn, would boost overall image quality.
A developer discovered code hidden inside iOS 8 for a feature referred to as 'altitude tracking,' which means the iPhone 6 could be Apple's first smartphone to come with a barometer inside.
Apple's next big iPhone update, iOS 8, will include a new app called Health. Like most health apps, Apple's can measure you steps, count your calories, and also works with third-party fitness apps. The iOS 8 update will bring a bunch of new features to the iPhone that add more functionality to camera, messaging, and email apps among others. iPhones from the 4s and up (and iPad 2+) will be able to run the free update when it launches the fall. The iPhone 6 will presumably come with this software preloaded.
