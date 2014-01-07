The IPhone 6 Will Be Impossibly Thin, According To Gossip

Fuse Chicken A concept design for the next iPhone.

The iPhone 5S is barely four months old, but the rumour mill for Apple’s next iPhone has already started churning.

According to a report in the Korean publication ET News, the next iPhone will be incredibly thin at just 6 millimeters.

The iPhone 5S is currently 7.6 millimeters thick, which is still thinner than many other top-tier smartphones.

ET News is calling the next iPhone the iPhone Air, but it’s probably a bit too early to start speculating on names right now.

One reason the next iPhone could be so thin is because it’s also said to have a larger screen that would allow some more space for internal components.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an amazing track record predicting Apple gadgets ahead of time, says the new phone will have a nearly 5-inch screen.

Apple is on an annual release schedule with its iPhones, so don’t expect a new one until September at the earliest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.