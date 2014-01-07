The IPhone 6 Will Be Impossibly Thin, According To Gossip

Iphone air conceptFuse ChickenA concept design for the next iPhone.

The iPhone 5S is barely four months old, but the rumour mill for Apple’s next iPhone has already started churning.

According to a report in the Korean publication ET News, the next iPhone will be incredibly thin at just 6 millimeters.

The iPhone 5S is currently 7.6 millimeters thick, which is still thinner than many other top-tier smartphones.

ET News is calling the next iPhone the iPhone Air, but it’s probably a bit too early to start speculating on names right now.

One reason the next iPhone could be so thin is because it’s also said to have a larger screen that would allow some more space for internal components.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an amazing track record predicting Apple gadgets ahead of time, says the new phone will have a nearly 5-inch screen.

Apple is on an annual release schedule with its iPhones, so don’t expect a new one until September at the earliest.

