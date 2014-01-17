A New Report Suggests Apple Really, Finally Is Ready To Make An IPhone With A Big Screen

We don’t want people to get too excited, but it’s looking more likely that Apple is going to make an iPhablet.

David Hsieh at DisplaySearch, a display industry analysis firm, has a new report looking at display sizes/types for 2014. In the report, he sort of predicts Apple releases two iWatches with flexible AMOLED displays, and a bigger iPhone.

He hedges his report considerably, saying, “The tables below list the new display models we may see in 2014. Of course, not all of the panels listed here will go into mass production, as panel maker strategies can change.”

It seems like Hsieh is listing screens that are being tested by Apple. It wouldn’t surprise us if Apple made the iPhone in 4-inch, 4.7-inch, and 5.5-6.2 inch displays this year. That would cover the bases for a wide group of users.

It would be a radical expansion of the iPhone line, but in line with the rest of its business. MacBooks, for instance, are available in 11, 13, and 15-inch screen sizes.

Here’s the table from DisplaySearch:

