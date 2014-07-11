The iPhone 6 Might Have A Clever Feature That Will Help You Eliminate Typos

Federico Ciccarese An iPhone 6 concept.

Apple’s iPhone 6 may come with a new haptic feedback feature that allows the screen to emit different types of vibrations depending on which application you’re using, according to a new report from Chinese media spotted by GForGames.

Haptic feedback is a feature that provides a slight vibration when you tap the screen.

It’s ideal for touch screen keyboards since it provides tactile feedback each time you press a key — making it feel like you’re actually typing rather than just tapping on glass.

The report refers to this feature as Apple’s “secret weapon” for the iPhone 6.

Most Android phones already have haptic feedback. Apple’s would differ, however, in that the iPhone 6’s display would supposedly be able to offer different types of subtle vibrations when touching different areas of the screen.

It’s unclear exactly how this would work, but it presumably means that vibrations could change in duration or strength depending on what you’re touching.

From what we’re hearing, it seems as if the iPhone 6’s display will be one of its standout features. In addition to this reported haptic feedback feature, a video from earlier this week claimed to show how incredibly durable the iPhone 6’s sapphire crystal screen will be.

We won’t know exactly what the iPhone 6 will bring until Apple officially unveils the device, which will expected in September. It seems very likely that the next-generation iPhone will feature a larger 4.7-inch display and will be much thinner than the iPhone 5s. Previous leaks and rumours suggested it could have a similar design as the iPad Air, but we’ll have to wait until September to be sure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.