Here's An Even Better Look At The iPhone 6's Reversible USB Charger

On Monday we heard that the iPhone 6 may come with a reversible USB charger — meaning it will fit into a port or adaptor no matter which way you stick it in. Now, a couple of new videos reportedly show that charger in action.

Prolific Apple leaker Sonny Dickson and 9to5Mac have both posted new videos showing how the new USB cable fits into a MacBook in either direction. The video posted by 9to5Mac shows the charger powering an iPhone too, providing more evidence that this could be a new charger Apple plans to release soon.

Here’s the cable being plugged into what appears to be a MacBook:

And here it is again:

On Monday, Dickson posted a teaser photo showing a close-up image of the cable itself, but the new videos offer a much more accurate look at how the technology actually works.

If Apple does indeed release this cable with its iPhone 6, it will eliminate the process of fiddling with your USB cable until it fits the right way. It a solves a small problem, but could make charging your phone a little more convenient.

Both Dickson and 9to5Mac have strong track records when it comes to exposing unreleased Apple products, but we’ll have to wait until Apple makes an announcement to know for sure.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 6 at an event on Sept. 9. Other than a new reversible charger, the iPhone 6 is rumoured to come with a larger 4.7-inch display and a thinner design that resembles the iPad Air.

Check out the full videos from Sonny Dickson and 9to5Mac below.

