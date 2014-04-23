Apple's 5.5-Inch IPhone 6 May Be Pushed Back To 2015

Martin Hajek A concept rendering of Apple’s larger iPhone

Apple’s suppliers are having a hard time producing a battery that’s thin enough to fit inside the rumoured 5.5-inch iPhone 6, a new report from Taiwan says.

According to Taiwanese news site Commercial Times, which we found via CNET, Apple reportedly wants to implement a thinner design with its 5.5-inch iPhone.



This means that its battery must be 2 mm thin, which is sleeker than the typical smartphone battery size which measures around 2.8 mm or 2.9 mm.

But Apple’s battery suppliers, which include LG Chemical and Samsung, are having a difficult time meeting this requirement.

Such an obstacle could prevent Apple from releasing its purported 5.5-inch iPhone this year, although the Taiwanese website says the 4.7-inch model is on track to launch in the second half of 2014. The site also mentions that Apple’s larger iPhone will be called the iPhone Air.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Apple’s larger iPhone could be set back. Reuters’ Reiji Murai reported earlier this month that Apple was having trouble producing the device’s 5.5-inch screen. This could push production back by several months, the report said.

Compared to Android smartphones, the iPhone’s screen is considered fairly small. Apple increased the size of the iPhone’s display from 3.5 inches to 4 inches with the iPhone 5, but most flagship phones from Samsung and HTC have screens that are around 5 inches.

Rumours suggest that Apple will start mass production of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 in July.

