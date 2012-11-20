The iPhone 5S Is Coming In The Middle Of Next Year, Says DigiTimes

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Apple’s next iPhone, the iPhone 5S if you will, is expected to be released in the middle of 2013, DigiTimes reports, citing supply chain partners.Previously, DigiTimes reported Apple was doing a test run of production for the iPhone 5S this December.



While it might seem surprising for Apple to accelerate the release schedule of the iPhone, it makes some sense.

iPhone sales have slumped in the June quarter as people wait for the iPhone to be released in the fall. By pulling the release date forward, Apple could avoid that slump.

It also helps Apple compete with Samsung which releases multiple phones during the year. Apple will have the latest and greatest phone ready by midyear.

Apple had a crazy release schedule this year — iPad Mini, fourth generation iPad, new iMac, and iPhone 5 were all released within a few weeks of each other. Apple might want to smooth out that release schedule, which would mean releasing a new iPhone in the summer instead of the fall.

Tim Cook is great at logistics and operations. He should be able to accelerate the release schedule of a phone that will likely have very little changes to its outside designs.

But we’re sceptical that Apple will release the iPhone 5S so soon. Find out why below:

