Someone Was Accidentally Shipped An iPhone 6 Prototype And Now It's On eBay For $US100,000

There are plenty of iPhone 6 units available on eBay, but a new listing is promising bidders the opportunity to purchase a never-before-seen iPhone 6 prototype.

The listing has already seen over 166 bids, and the current bid has skyrocketed to $US100,000.

According to the eBay user “kimberlyk1018” who listed the prototype, the rare and unreleased version of the iPhone 6 arrived on the doorstep after renewing her contract.

eBay The prototype features a unique red-coloured lightning charging port.

The prototype is a white, 64GB iPhone 6, and features a red coloured lightning port. The prototype is also devoid of a model or FCC markings, and appear to be running a pre-release developer software.

So why would anyone want to pay $US100,000 for a prototype iPhone 6 when you can get a consumer-ready iPhone 6 in stores?

The answer is in what lies inside the prototype, specifically the software the phone is running.

While consumer iPhone 6 models include Apple’s newest iOS 8 operating system, this iPhone 6 prototype is still reportedly running in “true developer mode,” according to the listing.

Screenshots appear to show developer and testing applications that still exist on the device such as “Console,” “Sightglass,” “Reliability,” and “GrapeCal.”

eBay That doesn’t look like iOS 8.

Theoretically, an Apple enthusiast or competitor could be bidding on the prototype in an attempt to data mine the device and developer applications, searching for hidden details on Apple’s future plans for its iPhone lineup or iOS software.

Apple could also be bidding on the prototype to ensure that the device remains in its possession, though there’s no telling how long the listing will remain active if selling the prototype somehow violates Apple’s terms of service.

This isn’t the first time a popular device prototype has been sold on eBay, however. Two years ago, an alleged Xbox 720/Xbox One developer prototype was sold for over $US20,000, though the identity of the winning bidder was unknown.

While $US87,000 may seem steep, the auction does promise free shipping “if price exceeds $US4,000.”

If you want to check out the listing for yourself, you can head over to eBay.

