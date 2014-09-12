The IPhone 6 Hasn't Even Launched Yet, But Walmart Is Already Cutting Its Price

Steve Kovach/Business Insider Apple’s new iPhones are much larger than any smartphone its released so far.

Preorders for the iPhone 6 are set to begin Friday morning, and Walmart is already cutting the price of the new handsets.

At Walmart, the iPhone 6 will start at $US179 on a two-year contract with AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint, while the iPhone 6 Plus will start at $US279 on contract, CNET reported on Wednesday.

This is $US20 less than you would pay if you purchased either phone on a two-year contract from Apple or a carrier store.

For those who pre-order from Walmart, the retailer will also throw in a $US15 electronic Walmart gift card for those who come to the store to pick up their new device.

Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, will sell the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus for around the same price starting at $US177 and $US277, respectively.

This discount shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise — Walmart typically offers iPhones for a bit cheaper than other stores.

Just a few weeks ago, Walmart cut the price of the iPhone 5s down to $US79 on a two-year contract and the iPhone 5c down to just $US0.97 with a carrier agreement.

