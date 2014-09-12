Here's How Much The IPhone 6 Will Cost On Every Major US Carrier

Steve Kovach/Business Insider The iPhone 6 (left) and iPhone 6 Plus (right)

Apple’s two newest smartphones — the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus — will be available for preorder starting Friday and hit stores Sept. 19. Both phones will be available through all four major carriers in the U.S., and here’s a quick look at how their pricing models break down.

Verizon is selling the iPhone 6 starting at $US199 and the base model iPhone 6 Plus for $US299 on a two-year carrier contract. If you don’t feel like shelling out all that money up front, you also have the option of paying off your new iPhone over a period of 20 months as well. With this option, the iPhone 6 would cost $32.49 per month, while the iPhone 6 Plus would cost you $37.49 per month. There’s no down payment for qualified customers on the starting price, and we’ve reached out to Verizon with more details on whether or not there’s a down payment on other models.

AT&T has a few different option for those looking to buy one of Apple’s new iPhones. AT&T allows you to either buy the phone on a two year contract, or pay it off over the course of 20 or 24 months. With its Next 12 or Next 18 Plan, you also have the choice of upgrading your phone after 12 or 18 months, depending on which plan you choose at no additional cost. Here’s a breakdown of the carrier’s pricing plan, which an AT&T representative sent to Business Insider.

T-Mobile is selling Apple’s new iPhones with its Simple Choice plan, which also allows you to pay off your phone in monthly installments over a period of 24 months. The iPhone 6 will cost $US27.08 per month for two years, while the iPhone 6 Plus will sell for $US31.24 per month over the same period of time. There’s no down payment required if you’re buying the base model iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus (16GB), but you’ll need to pay $99.99 up front for the 64GB iPhone 6 or 6 Plus and $199.99 for the 128GB iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

When it comes to selling iPhones, Sprint thinks you should be able to lease Apple smartphones the same way you would a car. The carrier just unveiled its new “iPhone for Life” plan earlier this week. With the plan, you’d be able to lease the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus for $US20 per month with no down payment required. After two years, you would trade in that iPhone for Apple’s newest model. If you prefer a more traditional buying plan, you can purchase the phone starting at $199 on a two-year contract, or pay $58 up front and $US30 per month to pay off your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus.

