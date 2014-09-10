The iPhone 6 Will Be $US199, The iPhone 6 Plus Will Be $US299

Apple just announced the price of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

The iPhone 6 will cost $US199 for 16GB, $US299 for 64GB, and $US399 for 128GB. The iPhone 6 Plus starts at $US299 for 16GB. All of those prices are for people signing up for a new two-year contract. You can find out if you’re eligible to upgrade your device here.

The phones will both be released on Sept. 19, with preorders beginning Sept. 12. The phones will be released in 115 countries by 2015.

