Big, Beautiful Pictures Of What The IPhone 6 Might Look Like

Even though Apple released its new iPhones — the 5S and the 5C — in September, there is already speculation that the next release, the iPhone 6, will be
even better.
We’ve heard rumours of a bigger screen (in particular, one that’s either 4.8 or 6 inches), and that the new iPhone might be out sooner than expected (as soon next summer).
Well, we’ve just spotted some theoretical mark-ups of the iPhone 6 that caught our attention. Nikola Cirkovic, an engineer at the CIRPIS Center of Kragujevac, Serbia, created the spec renderings and posted them on GrabCad.
Like the theorized model, Cirkovic’s iPhone 6 has a wide, edge-to-edge screen that would be larger than the iPhone 5’s. The device is thinner too: only 5.3 mm instead of the current 7.6 mm.
Cirkovic has rendered the design the device in both space grey and silver.
What, no gold?
Interestingly, Cirkovic didn't include the darker ring around the fingerprint sensor, which the iPhone 5S has.
