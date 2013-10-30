Big, Beautiful Pictures Of What The IPhone 6 Might Look Like

Even though Apple released its new iPhones — the 5S and the 5C — in September, there is already speculation that the next release, the iPhone 6, will be

even better.

We’ve heard rumours of a bigger screen (in particular, one that’s either 4.8 or 6 inches), and that the new iPhone might be out sooner than expected (as soon next summer).

Well, we’ve just spotted some theoretical mark-ups of the iPhone 6 that caught our attention. Nikola Cirkovic, an engineer at the CIRPIS Center of Kragujevac, Serbia, created the spec renderings and posted them on GrabCad.

Like the theorized model, Cirkovic’s iPhone 6 has a wide, edge-to-edge screen that would be larger than the iPhone 5’s. The device is thinner too: only 5.3 mm instead of the current 7.6 mm.

Cirkovic has rendered the design the device in both space grey and silver.

What, no gold?

