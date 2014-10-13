Apparently, Apple's IPhone 6 Pre-Orders Are Massive In China

Apple’s iPhone 6 looks like it’s going to be a monster in China.

MacRumors, citing a report from China’s Tencent site QQ, reports there were 20 million iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus pre-orders over the weekend period of October 10-October 13.

It says there were 10 million pre-orders through China’s three biggest carriers, China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom. There were 9.5 million orders through JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce site.

As with all things China, take these numbers with a grain of salt. These are reports of reports being translated, wo who knows. (If pre-orders are this big, we’d almost expect an announcement from Apple.)

If these numbers are accurate, they’re massive. When Apple started pre-orders of the two iPhone 6 phones in the U.S. and elsewhere, it did 4 million during the opening weekend. And its opening weekend sales were 10 million.

Analysts are expecting Apple to sell ~59 million iPhones during the fourth quarter of the year. If these China orders are fulfilled, Apple will have knocked out roughly 1/3 of expectations in one weekend.

