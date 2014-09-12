Here's When iPhone 6 Preorders Start On Friday

Apple’s iPhone 6 is available for pre-order starting Friday, Sept. 12.

When Apple announced the phones, it didn’t say what time pre-orders would start.

We’ve reached out to the company for confirmation, but based on what we’ve seen on carrier websites, it seems like pre-orders start at 12:01 AM Pacific Time.

The phone will be available to purchase in stores a week later on Friday Sept. 19.

Here’s what we heard from Apple Stores, Best Buy, and information we’ve spotted on carrier websites.

AT&T will kick off iPhone 6 and 6 Plus preorders at 12:01 am PT, according to the carrier’s website. This means that if you’re on the East Coast, you’ll have to wait until 3:01 am to preorder one of Apple’s new iPhones.

Verizon, like AT&T, is also setting its iPhone 6 preorder page live at 12:01 am PT, or 3:01 am ET, as its website says.

Sprint says on its website that iPhone 6 preorders will start at 2 am Central, or 12 am PT/3 am ET.

US Cellular told us that iPhone 6 preorders will kick off at 12:01 AM PT on Friday.

Best Buy is only offering in-store preorders at its Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile retail stores. We’re told that preorders will start as soon as the store opens, so check your local Best Buy’s hours at the company’s store locator here.

T-Mobile hasn’t shared exactly what time it will begin accepting preorders, but we’ve reached out to them for more details and will update this article accordingly when we hear back.

The Apple Store will begin accepting preorders for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus at 12 am on Sept. 12, but Apple Store employees we spoke with in New York were unsure whether this applies to Pacific or Eastern timezones.

