How the iPhone's camera compares to the Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Today we use our smartphones more than ever for photography, so it’s important to pick a phone with a great camera.

Both the iPhone 6 Plus and Galaxy Note 5 come with top-of-the-line cameras, although they use different sensors. The camera in the iPhone 6 Plus has an 8-megapixel sensor, for instance, while the Galaxy Note 5 has a 16-megapixel sensor.

There’s been some debate as to whether or not more megapixels actually matters when it comes to image quality, as it’s only one factor in capturing a compelling photo.

Take a look at the photos below to see how the images taken with the iPhone 6 Plus differ from those shot by the Note 5.

For the purposes of this test, we left each camera on its auto setting. The photos have been re-sized but not edited otherwise, and each picture was taken in the same place, at the same time, under the same circumstances.

Here's a photo of a cab taken with the iPhone 6 Plus. It's sharp, and the colour is true to the scene. Lisa Eadicicco Now take a look at this photo taken with the Galaxy Note 5. The colours are much different and more vibrant: the cab is a louder yellow, and the grey concrete looks brighter. Lisa Eadicicco Here's a photo of a cafe shot on the iPhone 6 Plus. You can tell where the sun is hitting the building, and you can clearly make out the numbers on the street sign. Lisa Eadicicco Now look at this photo of the same scene taken with the Note 5. It's clear, but it looks a little washed out, and the numbers on the street sign aren't as clear. Lisa Eadicicco This photo taken with the iPhone 6 Plus is generally clear, but the main subject isn't as bold as it is in the photo taken with the Note 5. Lisa Eadicicco Here's the Note 5's photo. The stop sign pops a little more because the white letters are a little brighter. Lisa Eadicicco Here's a close up photo of a bush taken with the iPhone 6 Plus. The leaves are a soft green colour. Lisa Eadicicco Now here's the Galaxy Note 5's photo. The green colouring here is a bit sharper and the edges of the leaves are crisper. Lisa Eadicicco This photo of a New York City street taken with the iPhone 6 Plus is a little dark, but the colouring is true to the scene. Lisa Eadicicco You'll notice the biggest difference between this photo taken with the Note 5 and the iPhone's when looking at the sky in the background. In this photo, it's a little brighter and washed out. Lisa Eadicicco This portrait taken with the iPhone 6 Plus is generally clear: the skin tone is accurate, you can make out the subtle brown and green colours in the grass next to the subject, and the lighting is good. Lisa Eadicicco The photo taken with the Galaxy Note 5 is also good, but the subject's skin tone is a little washed out. You'll also notice the hints of brown in the grass have kind of disappeared and have blended into the green. Lisa Eadicicco In this low-light photo, you can see the biggest difference between the iPhone's camera and the Note 5's camera. It's a noisy photo with a green filter, but we can see the subject's face pretty clearly. Lisa Eadicicco This photo taken with the Note 5 is extremely blurry, and you can barely see the subject's face. Lisa Eadicicco Here's a photo taken at a train station in Queens with the iPhone 6 Plus. The lighting is good and the colours are accurate. Lisa Eadicicco The same photo taken with the Galaxy Note 5 is also sharp, but it's a bit too bright and washed out. There's a lot of white coming from the upper left corner. Lisa Eadicicco The colours in this photo taken by the iPhone are actually bolder than those in the image shot on the Galaxy S5, which is surprising because colours are usually more vibrant in photos taken by Samsung cameras. Lisa Eadicicco This photo is a little too bright. Look at Rashida Jones' skin tone in this photo versus the one taken with the iPhone. It looks washed out in this image. Lisa Eadicicco

