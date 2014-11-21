CAMERA SHOOTOUT: iPhone 6 Plus Takes On The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 And Nexus 6

Smartphone cameras have become so advanced, they have come to replace digital cameras for many people. But not all smartphone cameras were created equal.
Apple, Samsung, and Motorola have all put a ton of effort into perfecting the camera on their flagship smartphones.
Over the years, Samsung has added a ton of editing features, and Apple has added new shooting modes such as panoramic shooting and time lapse. The Nexus 6, Google’s latest phone built by Motorola, is said to have the best camera of any Nexus phone yet.
The iPhone 6 Plus comes with an eight-megapixel camera, while the Galaxy Note 4 comes with a 16-megapixel camera and the Nexus 6 uses a 13-megapixel camera.
We’ve taken a bunch of photos with all three phones to illustrate exactly how they compare.
(NOTE: All photos were taken at the same place during the same time with the camera set to Auto. The only exception is the low-light image, which was set to No Flash.)
Here's a photo taken on Fifth Avenue with the iPhone 6 Plus. It's pretty sharp, and the colours are really bold. It looks a bit blue when compared to the Galaxy Note 4's photo.
And here's that same photo taken with the Galaxy Note 4. It's the best of the bunch since the image is generally clear and the colours seem accurate.
The Nexus 6's photo was the worst of the three. The shot is generally clear, but the upper right corner looks washed out.
Here's a photo of hats and bags being sold on Fifth Avenue. The iPhone 6 Plus wins this round: the colours in this photo are bolder and brighter than the others.
Here's that same photo taken with the Note 4. The image looks good, but is slightly washed out. The colours don't pop quite as much as they do in the iPhone's photo.
Once again, the Nexus 6's camera washed out the image. It looks a little hazy, especially toward the top.
Here's a closeup photo of a plant taken with the iPhone 6 Plus. The lighting is great, the colours are bright, and it's very detailed. It's the winner in this round.
The Note 4's photo looked way overexposed. It has the same haze as the Nexus 6's photo from the previous batch.
The Nexus 6's photo looks better than the Note 4's in this round. It's not as overexposed and the colours are bold, although the iPhone 6 Plus photo still came out on top.
Here's a photo from an apple vendor in Union Square taken with the iPhone 6 Plus. You can clearly see the text against the white background, and even notice details such as the wrinkles in the tent's awning.
The Note 4's image is sharp and detailed as well. It's slightly darker than the photo taken with the iPhone 6 Plus, though.
This photo of Union Square taken with the iPhone 6 Plus looks rich and detailed. There's a nice contrast between the New York Film Academy building and the blue sky in the background.
The Nexus 6's image is a bit dimmer, but the colours are still bold. You can especially notice that the bottom left corner is somewhat dark.
So far, we're halfway through and the iPhone 6 is cleaning up. It's won four out of five rounds, losing only one to the Note 4. But it's not quite over yet...
In this shot, the iPhone 6 Plus photo seems to have the most accurate colour representation, but you can't see the subject of the photo. You can barely make out the statue, but the sky's blue colouring seems on point.
Now look at this photo taken with the Note 4. It's much brighter, and you can see the subject the most clearly here. This round to the Note.
The Nexus 6's photo was the darkest. The colour of the sky is much deeper, and you can't see the statue very well either.
Here's a close-up shot of some tree bark taken with the iPhone 6 Plus. It's a mix of rich browns and greens, and it's very detailed.
Now here's that same photo taken with the Note 4. The left side is a little blurry, but it's a good photo overall.
Here's a photo of Business Insider's Jillian D'Onfro in semi-low light conditions taken with the iPhone 6 Plus. It's generally clear, but looks a little dim.
Here's a photo taken with the iPhone 6 in extreme low-light conditions. It's dark, but you can still see the subject's face.
The Note 4's image is clear enough so that you can still make out the subject, but the iPhone 6 Plus photo was slightly brighter.
The Nexus 6's photo is completely blacked out. There's no way you can see who or what is in the image at all.
The winner is the iPhone 6 Plus. It really shines in outdoor shots with decent light. The Note 4 was also solid, besting the 6 Plus in dimmer conditions. The Nexus? Not even a contender.
