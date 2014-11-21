CAMERA SHOOTOUT: iPhone 6 Plus Takes On The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 And Nexus 6

Lisa Eadicicco The same photo taken with the Nexus 6 (top), Galaxy Note 4 (middle), and iPhone 6 Plus (bottom).

Smartphone cameras have become so advanced, they have come to replace digital cameras for many people. But not all smartphone cameras were created equal.

Apple, Samsung, and Motorola have all put a ton of effort into perfecting the camera on their flagship smartphones.

Over the years, Samsung has added a ton of editing features, and Apple has added new shooting modes such as panoramic shooting and time lapse. The Nexus 6, Google’s latest phone built by Motorola, is said to have the best camera of any Nexus phone yet.

The iPhone 6 Plus comes with an eight-megapixel camera, while the Galaxy Note 4 comes with a 16-megapixel camera and the Nexus 6 uses a 13-megapixel camera.

We’ve taken a bunch of photos with all three phones to illustrate exactly how they compare.

(NOTE: All photos were taken at the same place during the same time with the camera set to Auto. The only exception is the low-light image, which was set to No Flash.)

