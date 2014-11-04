Here's What Some iPhone 6 Plus Owners Are Saying About The Phone's Unwieldy Size

The big question on the minds of iPhone lovers these days is: iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus?
So a Reddit user asked iPhone 6 Plus users if they have any regrets about buying the Plus over the 6.
The folks who answered basically said that the iPhone 6 Plus is too big for two use cases:
- Strapping it to your arm when you go running. (“Feels kind of goofy but I’ve gotten over that.”)
- Holding it with one hand, such as using it as a phone. (“Rocking the 6 Plus and it’s amazing for work and viewing content, but when I hold a 6, it really is perfect.”)
But, even with those complaints, most of them say they wouldn’t trade it in for a smaller iPhone 6 because:
- You start to mostly hold it with two hands.
- The screen is awesome for watching Netflix
- The battery life is insanely great
Upshot is, unless you are primarily using your iPhone as a phone (without a headset), you’ll soon be used to the big size of it and have no regrets.
