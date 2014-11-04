Here's What Some iPhone 6 Plus Owners Are Saying About The Phone's Unwieldy Size

Julie Bort
IPhone 6 and iPhone 6 PlusBusiness Insider

The big question on the minds of iPhone lovers these days is: iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus?

So a Reddit user asked iPhone 6 Plus users if they have any regrets about buying the Plus over the 6.

The folks who answered basically said that the iPhone 6 Plus is too big for two use cases:

But, even with those complaints, most of them say they wouldn’t trade it in for a smaller iPhone 6 because:

Upshot is, unless you are primarily using your iPhone as a phone (without a headset), you’ll soon be used to the big size of it and have no regrets.

