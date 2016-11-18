Apple Australia just announced it will fix iPhones with Touch Disease for $230

Apple Australia announced on Thursday that it will fix certain issues with iPhone 6 Plus phones for $228.95, and would reimburse the difference for anyone who previously paid more to have it fixed.

The company wrote in a service document:

Apple has determined that some iPhone 6 Plus devices may exhibit display flickering or Multi-Touch issues after being dropped multiple times on a hard surface and then incurring further stress on the device. If your iPhone 6 Plus is exhibiting the symptoms noted above, is in working order, and the screen is not cracked or broken, Apple will repair your device for a service price of $228.95.

The refund offer for customers that paid more apply to those who used both Apple or Apple Authorised Service Providers. Apple said it is contacting customers that are eligible for the reimbursement, but those that do not get a call can proactively get in touch with Apple.

Although Apple never uses the phrase, this is a fix for “touch disease.”

The problem occurs when certain iPhone models — the iPhone 6 Plus, in particular — have an issue with an internal part and the display flickers, displays a grey bar at the top, and becomes unresponsive to touch.

The issue was fairly widespread, according to our readers, who emailed us frequently after we covered the issue in October. Most people were frustrated that Apple, although it appeared to be aware of the issue, would still charge out-of-warranty customers $228.95 for a fix.

Frustratingly, Apple is still claiming the issue is caused not by an engineering defect, but rather because the phones were “dropped multiple times on a hard surface.”

You can get your iPhone 6 Plus fixed at Apple retail stores and authorised service providers.

