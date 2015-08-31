An iPhone is the only camera you need

Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider A photo of a Ljubljana, Slovenia, taken with an iPhone 6 Plus.

This summer, I went on a vacation with my family to Italy and Slovenia.

I had planned to take a lot of photos, and asked my parents to bring their camera, a Canon PowerShot SX50HS, with them in their luggage.

But bringing it on vacation was totally pointless — I barely used it.

That’s because the camera I had in my pocket on my iPhone was so good that I used it for nearly every single photo that I took during the entire trip.

The camera on the iPhone 6 Plus was more convenient, more versatile, and easier to use than the Canon.

And the photos it took were fantastic.

I did a lot of cycling on the vacation, and if I wanted to snap a photo I could just pull the phone out and take a picture using one hand. I could never have done that with the Canon, or even a smaller point and shoot.

Check out some of the photos I took with the iPhone 6 Plus.

Lake Bled in Slovenia Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Julian Alps in Slovenia Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider A river in Slovenia's Julian Alps Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Piran, on the coast of Slovenia Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Piran, on the coast of Slovenia Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Piran, on the coast of Slovenia Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Ljubljana, Slovenia Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Ljubljana, Slovenia Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Cycling in Italy Rodolfo Aguilar Cycling in Italy Rodolfo Aguilar My brother, dad, and me in Italy Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Lago di Alleghe in northern Italy at sunset Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider The Dolomite mountains in Italy Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Cycling in the Dolomites in Italy Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Lago di Alleghe Venice, Italy Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider Venice, Italy Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider A cow in the Julian Alps in Slovenia Tim Stenovec/Tech Insider

