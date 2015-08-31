An iPhone is the only camera you need

This summer, I went on a vacation with my family to Italy and Slovenia.
I had planned to take a lot of photos, and asked my parents to bring their camera, a Canon PowerShot SX50HS, with them in their luggage.
But bringing it on vacation was totally pointless — I barely used it.
That’s because the camera I had in my pocket on my iPhone was so good that I used it for nearly every single photo that I took during the entire trip.
The camera on the iPhone 6 Plus was more convenient, more versatile, and easier to use than the Canon.
And the photos it took were fantastic.
I did a lot of cycling on the vacation, and if I wanted to snap a photo I could just pull the phone out and take a picture using one hand. I could never have done that with the Canon, or even a smaller point and shoot.
Check out some of the photos I took with the iPhone 6 Plus.
