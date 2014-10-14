I Went To AT&T To Buy An IPhone 6 Plus And, After Laughing At Me, They Said It Hasn't Been In Stock For A Month

Mostly because of its spectacular battery life, I would like to buy an iPhone 6 Plus.

The last time Apple came out with a new iPhone that I wanted to buy, the iPhone 5, I was able to walk into the store one evening a few days after its launch and buy one.

It was great.

I didn’t have to wait in line, and I didn’t have to go through the whole thing where you constantly refresh the UPS webpage to see that your iPhone is stuck in Kansas at a distribution center.

This year, when the iPhone 6 Plus came out, I planned to do the same thing.

My plan has gone awry.

Four times now I’ve walked into an Apple store or an AT&T store and been told that there were no iPhone 6s in stock.

First I walked into the AT&T store near Union Square, between BI’s office and my subway station. The nice ladies there just laughed at me and said no.

I checked back days later and was told, with some compassion, sorry, no.

A week later, I was walking by the flagship Apple store on Fifth Avenue. I asked an employee standing outside if they had any 6s in stock. Nope. Hah.

Then, on Thursday night last week, an employee at the AT&T store near my apartment told me that Apple hasn’t sent them any new phones since the 6 and 6 Plus first went on sale September 19.

Digitimes, which reports on supply chain news, says demand for the iPhone 6 Plus has been much greater than Apple anticipated, and that it’s shifted resources to make more of them sooner.

Let’s hope that works. I’m sick of my tiny iPhone 5 with a Mophie slapped on it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.