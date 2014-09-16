You Can Order The Giant IPhone 6 Through EBay And Supposedly Get It This Month -- If You're Willing To Pay Up

Steve Kovach/Business Insider The iPhone 6 (left) and iPhone 6 Plus (right)

Apple kicked off preorders for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus last Friday, and its larger model sold out almost immediately. Hours after setting preorders live, both the Apple Store and all major carriers in the US listed delays for iPhone 6 Plus orders by several weeks.

However, some eBay sellers claim to have the new iPhone available to ship by Sept. 19, which is the same day the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will hit stores.

One seller, for example, is offering up a 16GB version of the phone for Verizon’s network priced at $US988.99. The auction page says it’s set to ship on Sept. 19.

Another eBay member is selling a 128GB gold Verizon iPhone 6 Plus for $US1,650, guaranteeing it will ship between Sept. 16-19.

Those are just two of the near 20,000 eBay listings that have popped up over the past three days. The average selling price seems to fall between $US800-$1,500, and the listings include a mix of bid-style transactions and Buy It Now offers.

eBay (Screenshot) Some eBay sellers are charging more than $US1,000 for the iPhone 6 Plus

While that may sound expensive, prices were even higher on Sept. 12 just as iPhone preorders launched. One eBay seller even listed one iPhone 6 Plus model at $US6,000, according to Computerworld.

It’s unclear whether these eBay sellers snagged the phone early or if they will be reshipping devices that they have already preordered from Apple. One seller that goes by the alias “toywizstore” told Business Insider in an email that he or she will be receiving the phone from Verizon on Sept. 19, shipping the phone out to the winning bidder “immediately thereafter.” In other words, it’s likely to arrive within a few days after Sept. 19, depending on how far one lives from the seller’s address.

Apple and carrier stores, meanwhile, are posting delays for the iPhone 6 of up to four weeks. Verizon’s online store, at the time of writing, says the iPhone 6 Plus won’t be delivered until Oct. 28.

If you do plan on shelling out $US1,000 on eBay, be sure to reach out to the seller and ask for proof before you fork over the cash. It’s always possible that scammers are looking to capitalise on the new iPhones since they’re in such high demand, and you want to make sure you know exactly what you’re getting for your money.

Reselling new iPhones at exorbitant prices isn’t uncommon for the eBay community. When the gold iPhone 5s quickly sold out in stores last September (there was no preorder period at the time), there were plenty to be found marked up to about $US1,500 on eBay.

