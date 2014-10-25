Some iPhone 6 Plus Owners Are Reporting A Strange Problem That Crashes Apps And Reboots The Phone

Business Insider The iPhone 6 Plus

Some iPhone 6 Plus owners have taken to Apple’s support forums to report an issue about the phone crashing and rebooting repeatedly. Apple Insider first spotted the thread.

The issue appears to be affecting the 128GB iPhone 6 Plus, and complaints date back to a few days after the phone was released in September. The complaints are still coming as of Oct. 23.

The problem seems to happen when owners are either switching between apps or checking notifications. Several iPhone 6 owners have said this problem has been occurring since they bought the phone, and is still happening even after updating to iOS 8.1.

According to the posts, the issue varies between users. Some say an app will just crash and return to the home screen, while others have said the phone reboots itself multiple times per day. Another iPhone 6 Plus owner claimed to be experiencing blue screens, too.

The affected phones also appear to be storing tons and tons of apps. Some owners reported having more than 700 apps on their phone, while others claim to have more than 1,000.

A few iPhone 6 users have also complained about the issue on Twitter:

My iPhone 6 Plus has been suffering from random crashes and blue screen of death panics for the past few days. Here’s hoping 8.1 fixes that.

— Brendan Lynch (@BrendanLynch) October 20, 2014

They are finally starting to acknowledge this problem that has plagued me for 3 weeks! http://t.co/JI0AJvEfwW

— Charles Lehman (@charleslehman) October 24, 2014

My iPhone 6 Plus reboots itself about once or twice a day, usually when switching between apps. Is anyone else having trouble?

— Arash Keshmirian (@akgfx) October 16, 2014

Others have complained about specific apps continuously crashing on the iPhone 6 Plus:

@Tesco iPhone 6 Plus, up to date, reinstalled. It crashes when I tap to verify my account.

— Adam Whittaker (@astronomeradam) October 20, 2014

@dayoneapp Dayone app crashes when handed back from Dropbox authorisation – unable to set up sync. iPhone 6 plus. Bug?

— Hedley Wright (@hedleywright) October 20, 2014

@HomeDepot your app crashes immediately on iOS 8.1 with my iPhone 6 Plus. Fix coming soon?

— jason terry (@jasonbterry) October 21, 2014

Does anyone else have an intermittent issue with Facebook app sitting on launch screen the crashing? iOS 8.1, iPhone 6 Plus.

— Paul Morris (@paulmorrislrd) October 22, 2014

It’s unclear how many iPhone 6 Plus owners are affected. Judging by the post, it sounds as if the problem is impacting a relatively limited number of users that have hundreds and hundreds of apps on their phone. Business Insider’s Jay Yarow has been using the 128GB iPhone 6 Plus for several weeks and has never experienced this problem.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update this article accordingly if we hear back.

