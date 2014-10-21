I Went To The Natural History Museum With The IPhone 6 Plus -- And I Was Blown Away By How Good The Camera Was

Over the weekend, me and some of my friends participated in a scavenger hunt at the Natural History Museum in New York.

(We tied for first, but lost on the tie-breaker question, thanks for asking.)

The museum, if you’ve never been, is amazing.

While running around, I decided to snap a photo of some elephants it had on display with my iPhone 6 Plus. It was pretty dark, so I wasn’t expecting much. The photo came out stunningly clear.

I decided to take a bunch of other photos. It seemed like a good test, since the lighting is pretty poor for the most part. And, it’s a good example of where you want a camera to work well. There are lots of cool things to see, and if you have kids, you’ll want pictures of those kiddies in the museum.

