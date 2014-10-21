I Went To The Natural History Museum With The IPhone 6 Plus -- And I Was Blown Away By How Good The Camera Was

Over the weekend, me and some of my friends participated in a scavenger hunt at the Natural History Museum in New York.
(We tied for first, but lost on the tie-breaker question, thanks for asking.)
The museum, if you’ve never been, is amazing.
While running around, I decided to snap a photo of some elephants it had on display with my iPhone 6 Plus. It was pretty dark, so I wasn’t expecting much. The photo came out stunningly clear.
I decided to take a bunch of other photos. It seemed like a good test, since the lighting is pretty poor for the most part. And, it’s a good example of where you want a camera to work well. There are lots of cool things to see, and if you have kids, you’ll want pictures of those kiddies in the museum.
I used the iPhone 6 Plus's photo editing to lighten the photo, and it looks incredible. It's clear and bright. Even brighter than it was in reality, but it doesn't look to blown out or fuzzy.
Here's a photo of some Native American stuff, with reflections of people in the museum. Pro tip: If you want to seem like a good photographer, have reflections in your photos.
These are just some random folks that were sitting in the museum. I took this one to illustrate how the camera deals with shadows.
A guy doing some nice illustrations. I took this as a creep shot, but you can see how crisp it looks.
And finally, here's a look at how the camera can adjust its lighting. This is our team when focus is on them.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.