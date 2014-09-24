iPhone 6 Plus Owners Are Reportedly Complaining That The Phone Bends When You Put It In Your Pocket

When Apple initially unveiled its biggest iPhone to date — the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus — many worried the device would be too big to stuff in their pockets.

Now, as it turns out, those who can fit the phone in their pocket are reportedly complaining that the phone bends after being stored there while sitting.

Just days after the phone’s launch, some iPhone 6 Plus owners are reporting that their phones look slightly bent and curved from sitting in a pants pocket, according to MacRumors.

The blog claims at least two of its commenters have reported incidents in which the larger iPhone has bent out of shape after being stored in pockets.

One post from MacRumors forum user “hanzoh” said he sat with an iPhone 6 Plus in the front pocket of his suit pants during a four-hour drive on his way to a wedding. He said the phone remained in his pocket as he sat during dinner, while he was dancing, and on his four-hour drive home. The phone looked like this after about 18 hours of sitting the front pockets of a pair of suit pants:

Another commenter called “DevinPitcher” claims the same thing happened to his friend after he put the phone in his front pocket. This is what it reportedly looked like when he got out of his car:

MacRumors theorizes this “bending” effect could be the result of the phone’s size. Since it’s so large and thin, it’s susceptible to bending with your body as you move. Smaller phones would slide out of the way, MacRumors claims.

It’s unclear exactly how authentic these claims are, and this isn’t the first time we’ve seen these types of complaints. Last year, Cult Of Mac reported that some users also complained that the iPhone 5s would bend after being stored in your pocket.

One of Business Insider’s tech editors has been using the iPhone 6 Plus for a few days. He keeps it in his pocket often, and it’s still straight as an arrow. So it’s possible that these two photos are in reference to rare and strange circumstances that aren’t likely to affect the everyday user. Or they could be just a hoax.

