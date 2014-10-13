After 2 Weeks With The iPhone 6 Plus, This Is The Thing That's Most Impressive About The Phone

I’ve now had the iPhone 6 Plus for just over two weeks.

I still love it. I still think it’s the best phone for most people.

In the two weeks that I’ve owned it, there’s one thing about the phone that blows me away — battery life.

The big screen is nice, and probably the best feature. At 5.5-inches it makes the 4-inch iPhone seem puny. It also makes the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 seem small.

But, the second most impressive thing is how long the phone lasts on a single charge.

I am regularly getting two day’s worth of battery life out of the phone. For anyone who’s owned an iPhone ever, this is hard to believe. But it’s true!

At worst, if I go nuts with usage, I have to charge it after 36 hours, or a day and a half of usage.

It seems like Apple has figured out how to make standby usage really strong. I charged my phone last night to 100%. This morning at 11 a.m., after very little usage, the phone was still at 100%. (With the iPhone 5S, I would probably be at 80% or worse.)

On an almost daily basis, I am in awe of the battery life. The battery life alone makes the iPhone 6 Plus the iPhone to buy.

NOW WATCH: Keep This In Mind When Choosing Between The iPhone 6 Or The Plus



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.