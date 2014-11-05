Suddenly, The IPhone 6 Is Available To Buy Everywhere

For weeks now, I’ve been casually keeping tabs on a couple AT&T stores and Apple stores here in Manhattan, checking in to see when they would finally have iPhone 6s and iPhone 6 Pluses in stock.

A couple weeks ago, a woman at the AT&T store laughed at me when I asked if there were any Apple phones in stock. She said Apple hadn’t sent them any new devices since before the launch.

Well, things seem to have finally changed.

Many different versions of the iPhone 6 are in stock in Apple stores across New York and the rest of the country. I just went to Apple store in Grand Central Station and picked up an iPhone 6 Plus with 64GB of storage. It took about 20 minutes.

(First impression: It’s big. The two-pane email is great. Touch ID is neat.)

Throughout this process, I’ve found the maps on iStockNow to be a reliable source. Here are some maps showing the widespread availability of the different iPhone 6s.

In this map, the green pins are Apple stores with some version of the iPhone 6 or 6 Plus in stock:

In this map, the green pins are Apple stores with some version of the iPhone 6 Plus in stock:

In this map, the green pins are Apple stores with iPhone 6 Pluses that work on AT&T in stock:

In this map, the green pins are Apple stores with iPhone 6 Pluses that work on Verizon in stock:

