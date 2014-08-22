Alleged Screenshots From Apple's Supplier Reveal How Thin The iPhone 6 Might Be

Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 6 next month, but several leaks have already given us a pretty clear idea of what it will look like. The latest leak reportedly shows screenshots of iPhone 6 renderings that reveal the exact dimensions of Apple’s next smartphones.

French website iGen (via 9to5Mac) has reportedly discovered renderings from Foxconn that show the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 6. These screenshots are said to depict prototypes, so it’s possible that the phones could look different even the images are authentic.

According to the screenshot, the 4.7-inch iPhone will measure 5.4 inches long, 2.6 inches wide, and 0.27 inches thick. That means, according to these dimensions, the iPhone 6 would be longer, wider, but also thinner than iPhone 5s, which measures 4.87 inches long, 2.31 inches wide and 0.3 inches thick.

The 5.5-inch iPhone, unsurprisingly, has a larger and slightly wider design, but it’s just as thin as the 4.7-inch model.

The leaked screenshot lists two different 5.5-inch prototypes, one measuring 6.2 inches long, 3 inches wide and 0.27 inches thick, and another that’s about the same size. The screenshots show these measurements in millimeters, but we’ve translated them to inches to make their dimensions clearer.

The design shown in the images is consistent with what we’ve seen from previous leaks. The same curved edges, antenna breaks, redesigned volume buttons, and protruding camera lens are visible in these renderings.

Take a look at the image below, which shows the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 from all different angles.

The protruding camera is especially visible in this close-up image of the top of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6, 5.5-inch iPhone 6, and iPhone 5s.

Reports suggest Apple will introduce the iPhone 6 at a press event on Sept. 9.

Other than a new design, the iPhone 6 is expected to come with a faster processor, a sharper display, and some improvements to the camera. Reuters recently reported that Apple is struggling to produce displays for the iPhone 6 in time for its reported Sept. 9 unveil, but we’ll have to wait until next month to know for sure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.