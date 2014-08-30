These Photos May Be Our Best Look Yet At The iPhone 6

The iPhone 6 is only days away from making its official debut, and a new leak may provide one of the clearest looks we’ve seen yet of Apple’s next smartphone.

Images that claim to show a near final build of the iPhone 6’s rear shell and front panel have appeared on Chinese social network Feng.com.

The photos, which were first spotted by Apple Insider, show the same leaked components we’ve been seeing for months. However, these images are much sharper and crisper than previously leaked photos, providing a clearer look at what we may expect from the iPhone 6’s design.

Many of the high-quality photos we’ve seen so far have just been renderings, but these images might actually be the real thing.

The author, referred to as “timye” in the Chinese forum, posted photos of these alleged iPhone 6 components in his hand, which provides some indication of how large it will be. The most widely reported rumour about the iPhone 6 is that it will be noticeably larger than the iPhone 5s, with a display that measures 4.7 inches compared to the current iPhone’s 4-inch screen.

Here’s a clear shot of the back panel.

The iPhone 6 is also expected to be much thinner than the iPhone 5s with rounded edges, as shown below.

The rumoured redesigned speaker grills we’ve seen in the past also make an appearance here.

The iPhone 6 is likely to come in the same colour options as the iPhone 5s. Here’s what the black version may look like from the front.

And here it is in white.

Other than a new design, the iPhone 6 is expected to come with support for near-field communication (NFC), which means mobile payments could be a big part of the new phone’s functionality. It also may come with a special chip for measuring your health statistics.

We expect to get all the details at Apple’s event on Sept. 9.

