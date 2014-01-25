LEAKED: Video Of An Alleged Big-Screen IPhone 6 Casing

We’ve had no shortage of new iPhone rumours this week. Following a report from The Wall Street Journal that Apple will release two new iPhones with bigger screens later this year, we now have a leaked video of an alleged “iPhone 6” casing.

An anonymous person posted the video to YouTube and it’s being passed around gadget blogs today.

The video shows a smartphone shell that follows similar design cues as the iPhone 5s, with a wraparound metal antenna. While there’s nothing in the video to give you a perception of how large the shell is, you can tell the ratio of the screen size is a bit wider than the iPhone 5S/5C. That likely means the screen would be larger.

Keep in mind there’s no way to verify whether or not this video is legitimate. For all we know, it’s just a hunk of metal. Then again, the WSJ report from yesterday says the big-screen iPhone is nearing production.

You decide:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.