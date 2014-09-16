If You Ordered An IPhone 6 From Phones 4U, You're Probably Not Going To Get It

Phones 4U This is Phones 4U’s homepage right now.

Anyone who ordered an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus through UK retailer Phones 4U will have their money refunded, the essentially bankrupt company told The Independent.

Phones 4U had an 11% share of the UK market.

Phones 4U went into administration after the last of its wireless carrier vendors, EE and Vodafone, both said they would not renew their contracts with the chain. Just under 6,000 will lose their jobs and 720 stores will close.

That means customers who ordered Apple’s new phone probably won’t get it:

“Any orders that have not already been dispatched will be cancelled and any payments refunded to customers,” said the company in a statement given to The Independent. “We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.”

It is likely that most orders have not be dispatched because 4 million people have ordered the phone and demand has exceeded supply. The FT said:

Customers will be sent their new phones if the order was placed in time, while their relationship with the operator will be unchanged. If the order was not placed, then the money will be refunded. The company’s helpline is still working for anyone with questions about their order.

Here is the helpline number: 844 8712253

It’s also worth checking out Phones 4U’s homepage right now. It’s a disaster:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.