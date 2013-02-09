A New rumour Out Of China Says The iPhone 6 With A Bigger Screen May Launch This Year

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

A report out of China says Apple is making two different iPhone models this year, an iPhone 5S that looks just like the iPhone 5 and an iPhone 6 with a larger screen.The report was translated by Brightwire and first picked up by MacRumors.



It says the so-called iPhone 6 will have a 5-inch display, which is an inch larger than what the iPhone 5 has right now.

The iPhone 5S will presumably look the same as the iPhone 5, but it’ll have better internal specs.

This isn’t the first report that Apple is working on an even larger iPhone. A handful have popped up in recent weeks saying Apple may build a larger iPhone and launch it as early as this summer.

