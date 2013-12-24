An IPhone With A Bigger Screen Is Coming Earlier Than Expected, Says DigiTimes

Fuse Chicken Some concept illustrations for what it could look like.

There’s a new, somewhat hard to believe report from Taiwan’s DigiTimes on forthcoming Apple products.

According to DigiTimes, Apple’s is “rumoured to be planning a larger size iPhone for May 2014.”

Just about everyone is expecting a bigger iPhone from Apple next year in one way or another. But, most people are expecting it in September or October, which is when Apple normally releases its new iPhones.

We’d be shocked if this actually happens in May. For some reason, every year places like DigiTimes, and analysts put out these too-early timelines for the iPhone.

If we had to guess, we’d say that maybe Apple will get some production samples of the new phone in May.

DigiTimes also reports that Apple is working on a 12.9-inch iPad that will be available in October.

