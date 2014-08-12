LEAKED: These May Be The Clearest Photos Yet Of The iPhone 6's Display

Recently leaked images claim to show the front panel Apple will use for its iPhone 6, furthering rumours that the new phone will come with a larger screen than that of the iPhone 5s.

The photos, which were published by Taiwanese website Apple Club and first spotted by 9to5Mac, reportedly show the LCD layer of the touchscreen as well as the phone’s front panel. We also get a look at some of the internal components that sit underneath the front panel just above the display area.

It’s unclear whether the display shown in the images is made of glass or sapphire crystal, but the photos reportedly show the 4.7-inch iPhone as opposed to the rumoured 5.5-inch variant.

Take a look at some of the images from Apple Club below:

Other than a larger display, the iPhone 6 is expected to come with a faster processor made by Apple, support for wireless charging, and some camera improvements. Re/code recently reported that Apple will hold an event on Sept. 9 to officially take the wraps off its next smartphone, but we have yet to hear any word from the company.

