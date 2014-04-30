Plastic Dummy Of The Big-Screen IPhone 6 Will Give You A Good Idea Of What It Will Look Like

French tech site Nowhere Else posted photos this week of what it claims to be a plastic dummy shell for Apple’s next iPhone.

As previous rumours and reports have suggested, Apple plans to make the so-called iPhone 6 with a larger screen, likely 4.7 inches. (The iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen.)

The photos come from a Chinese social media site, which has been the source of accurate Apple leaks in the past. They also sync with reports that the next iPhone will have a design similar to the iPad Air and iPad Mini, with a super-thin body and rounded edges.

Of course, this could be a complete scam, something some ninny posted online based on everything we’ve heard about so far. Apple typically launches new iPhones in the fall.

But that’s up to you to decide.

Take a look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.