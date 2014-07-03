LEAKED: Here's What The Bigger IPhone 6 Might Look Like Compared To The IPhone 5s

A new video claims to show the front panel that Apple will use for its iPhone 6, which is expected to be noticeably larger than the iPhone 5s.

Chinese website iFanr has posted a video showing how this alleged front panel compares in size to that of the current iPhone. The purported leak, which was first spotted by French blog Nowhereelse.fr, doesn’t tell us too much about Apple’s next iPhone.

Still, it’s consistent with rumours we’ve heard so far about Apple bumping up the display size for its upcoming smartphone. The iPhone 6 is expected to come with a 4.7-inch screen, which would make it about the same size as the HTC One. The iPhone 5s, by comparison, has a 4-inch screen.

Here’s how much bigger the iPhone 6 may be compared to the iPhone 5s.

And here’s what it will probably be like to use the iPhone 6 with one hand.

Judging by the leaked component, it also seems as if the iPhone 6 could be a little wider than the company’s current iPhone. The top bezel also looks a bit thinner, which could potentially allow for more screen real estate.

Other than a larger screen, the iPhone 6 is expected to feature a thinner design that’s similar to the iPad Air and iPad Mini. Apple will also likely include an updated version of its homegrown A-series processors, which will supposedly offer general performance improvements and longer battery life.

Apple is rumoured to officially take the wraps off the new iPhone in September as it has for the past few years.

Check out iFanr’s video below.

