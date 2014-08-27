Alleged IPhone 6 Photos Suggest Apple May Release Two New Phones Next Month

Apple hasn’t even confirmed its next iPhone yet, but a new leak claims to show nearly all of the components the company will use in its next smartphone.

Among these parts: the front plate, home and volume buttons for the 4.7-inch iPhone, and the dock connector for the bigger 5.5-inch iPhone 6.

What’s interesting about the photo set, which was published by component wholesaler ElekWorld and first spotted by 9to5Mac, is that the images include parts for both the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone 6. This hints that Apple may introduce both phones at the same time, despite previous reports that suggested the bigger iPhone could launch later due to production issues.

Here’s the purported front panel for the 4.7-inch iPhone 6. It basically looks identical to leaks we’ve seen in the past.

ElekWorld The iPhone 6’s purported front plate

The front frame also looks similar to previously leaked images, hinting that the next iPhone will come with a longer, larger screen than the iPhone 5s.

ElekWorld This may be the front frame for the iPhone 6.

The Touch ID home button doesn’t seem to look any different than that of the iPhone 5s, but rumours suggest the button will be sturdier than that of Apple’s current iPhone. Here it is shown in all three colour options.

ElekWorld The reportedly leaked home button for the iPhone 6.

And here’s the purported dock connector for the iPhone 6L. Notice the Lightning port located toward the bottom of the component.

ElekWorld This may be the Lightning dock connector for the larger 5.5-inch iPhone.

The image of the iPhone 6’s volume rocker is also consistent with previous leaks. Note the elongated buttons, which look similar to the volume keys on the iPad Air. This is a switch from the pill-shaped buttons on the current iPhone.

ElekWorld This could be the volume buttons for the iPhone 6.

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 6 on Sept. 9, which means the phone could launch later that month. Other than a new design, the iPhone 6 is reported to come with a sharper screen, a faster processor that’s more battery efficient, and a secondary processor dedicated to monitoring health statistics.

Be sure to check out ElekWorld for the full gallery of alleged iPhone 6 parts.

