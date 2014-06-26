Another Video Claims To Show What The IPhone 6 Will Look Like

Apple isn’t expected to publicly unveil its next iPhone until September, but we may already have a pretty clear idea of what it looks like.

A new video published by Japanese tech blog Macotakara claims to show mockups of two different iPhone 6 models that are rumoured to launch this fall.

The video, which was first spotted by French blog Nowhereelse.fr, shows the iPhone 5s alongside a slightly larger iPhone 6 (presumably a 4.7-inch mockup) and an even bigger iPhone (likely 5.5-inch mockup).

The casings shown in the video are consistent with other purported leaks and concept renderings we’ve seen so far. Judging by what we’ve seen so far, it seems like we can expect the iPhone 6 to feature a design that’s similar to the fifth-generation iPod Touch and Apple’s newest iPads.

It will probably be significantly thinner than any iPhone we’ve seen to date, if the rumours hold up to be true.

Other than a design refresh and a larger display, the next iPhone is expected to come with a faster processor that’s supposedly better at conserving battery life, a better camera, and a barometer for detecting the weather among other additions.

Check out the video below to get a closer look at what the next iPhone might look like

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

