More Photos Of The IPhone 6 Leak, Showing Its Front Panel And Power Button

More photos that claim to show the components Apple will use in its iPhone 6 have leaked online. After publishing a set of leaked images last week, Feld & Volk — a company that sells luxury modified iPhones — has posted a new set of clear, high-resolution pictures showing the iPhone 6’s front panel and power button.

There’s not a whole lot we can gather from these photos (via Mac Rumours), but they do appear to be consistent with previous leaks we’ve seen. The images showing the front plate suggest that the iPhone 6 could have rounded edges similar to that of the iPad Air.

Here’s what the inside of the iPhone 6’s front panel supposedly looks like.

And another shot of the front shell showing where the home button would be. Notice the rounded edges.

This image supposedly shows a component Apple will use for the iPhone 6’s Touch ID home button.

We expect to learn more about the iPhone 6 next month, when Apple is rumoured to hold an event to introduce its new smartphone.

In addition to a larger and thinner design, rumours suggest the next iPhone could come with a scratch-resistant screen made of sapphire and some improvements to its camera.

Apple is expected to release two new iPhones this year, one with a 4.7-inch display and another with a bigger 5.5-inch screen, but it’s unclear if they will debut at the same time.

