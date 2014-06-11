More Leaked Photos Of The IPhone 6 Next To An IPhone 5s

We have a new set of leaked photos that are supposedly the iPhone 6.

The photos, which were posted by a Weibo user named dreamerJimmy, show what the iPhone 6 may look like alongside the iPhone 5s. The images were first spotted by 9to5Mac, which also labels dreamerJimmy as a credible source since he posted accurate photos of the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c before they launched.

The most noticeable difference between the iPhone 5s and this iPhone 6 is its larger screen. A photo of the back of the handsets also hints that the next iPhone will be thinner which is consistent with previous leaks.

Other than its larger screen, one of the biggest rumours surrounding the iPhone 6 is that it will feature a design that’s similar to the fifth generation iPod Touch. It’s a bit difficult to spot in the photo, but if you look closely at the purported iPhone 6’s edges you’ll notice that they look slimmer than those of the iPhone 5s and are slightly curved just like the fifth-gen iPod Touch, iPad Air, and Retina iPad mini.

Here’s a photo showing the iPhone 5s alongside the supposed iPhone 6 from the front:

Weibo/dreamerJimmy The supposed iPhone 6 (left) next to the iPhone 5s (right)

And here’s a shot of the two phones from the back. Take a look at the iPhone 6’s rounded edges.

Weibo/dreamerJimmy The iPhone 5 (left) next to the purported iPhone 6 (right)

It doesn’t tell us too much about the device, but Nowhereelse.fr posted a photo claiming to show the iPhone 6’s aluminium casing.

Nowhereelse.fr The purported aluminium casing for the iPhone 6

Apple is expected to unveil its next iPhone in September. The company is supposedly working on a 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and a larger 5.5-inch iPhone, although it’s unclear if they will both launch at the same time.

