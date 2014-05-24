Photos Of The iPhone 6's Display May Have Leaked

More leaked photos claiming to show components for the iPhone 6’s display have surfaced, providing further evidence that Apple’s next smartphone may launch with a larger 4.7-inch screen.

A Weibo user posted images that may show what the backlighting components for the iPhone 6 look like. Weibo is a social network in China, and so far it’s produced quite a few unsourced iPhone leaks.

The photos don’t really tell us too much about what to expect from the iPhone 5s successor, but it strengthens rumours that have been circulating for months.

9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, who first spotted the photos, notes that these components look similar to those in the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c.

This could mean that the leak is legitimate, or that the Weibo user is simply posting photos of parts from Apple’s current iPhones rather than those in the iPhone 6.

The most prominent rumour surrounding Apple’s next-generation smartphone is that it will feature a larger 4.7-inch display. The company is also expected to release a 5.5-inch version of its next smartphone, but rumours have suggested that this larger phone may be pushed back to 2015.

Numerous mockups that have surfaced over the past several months depict the iPhone 6 as a super-slim device that borrows design cues from the newest iPod Touch, but we won’t know for sure until Apple makes its announcement.

Here are the rest of the photos posted in Weibo:

