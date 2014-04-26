An IPhone 6 Leak Claims To Show Exactly How Thin Apple's Next Phone Will Be

A new report claims to reveal the exact size of Apple’s next smartphone, presumably the iPhone 6.

A Ukrainian blog post, originally spotted by Nowhereelse.fr, reports that the iPhone 6 will measure 5.4 x 2.6 x 0.25 inches.

These dimensions are similar to previous iPhone 6 leaks published by Nowhereelse.fr., which reported the same length and width but a slightly different depth.

If the rumour turns out to be legitimate, Apple’s next iPhone will be just a hair thinner than the current flagship. The iPhone 5s measures 0.3 inches thin, according to the specifications listed on Apple’s website.

Apple is rumoured to be launching two new iPhones in two different sizes — a 4.7-inch model and a 5.5-inch version. The company is expected to introduce its iPhone 5s successor(s) in September as it has done in years past, and there’s a good chance it will be running iOS 8 and will feature a new chip from Apple.

The leak from Nowhereelse.fr is one of many reports that claim to provide insight as to what Apple will include in its next iPhone. For the most part, each leak seems to convey that Apple will release a bigger iPhone this year.

