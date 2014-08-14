The IPhone 6 May Have Just Been Approved For Sale In Thailand

TechFast The boxing for an iPhone 6 clone (not affiliated with Apple)

Two new iPhone models have just been approved for sale in Thailand, according to a new report from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) recently approved the sale of two new Apple smartphones with the model numbers A1524 and A1526.

The NBTC is essentially Thailand’s equivalent of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US.

Takron Scullion, the NBTC’s Secretary General, tweeted the news on Monday.

Here’s a rough translation of that tweet:

It’s unclear if these are definitely the model numbers for two different versions of the iPhone 6, but it does prove that Apple does plan to sell new iPhones in the country soon. As 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman notes, there are three likely scenarios: the model numbers could pertain to the rumoured 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone 6 models, two different versions of the standard 4.7-inch models, or simply just new versions of the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c.

Apple is expected to confirm or debunk rumours about its next iPhone in less than a month. The company is expected to hold a press event on September 9 to introduce the iPhone 6, although Apple hasn’t sent out its invitations yet. Besides a larger display, the iPhone 6 is expected to come with a slimmer design that looks more similar to the iPad Air and some camera enhancements among other internal additions to make the phone speedier, particularly with regards to internet connectivity.

