The iPhone 6 Is Coming In The Second Or Third Week Of September

Johnny Plaid An iPhone 6 concept design

Apple is planning to hold an event in mid-September to introduce the 4.7-inch iPhone 6, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

The event is likely to be held in the second or third week of September, sources familiar with the matter reportedly told Gurman.

These plans, however, remain tentative and could change due to “manufacturing uncertainties.”

But don’t get too excited about seeing an iPhablet in September.

Gurman reports that it’s unclear whether or not the much rumoured 5.5-inch iPhone will make an appearance at the event.

The 4.7-inch model, which is presumably Apple’s new flagship, is said to be much further along in the testing and manufacturing process.

This aligns with previous rumours we’ve heard about Apple running into production issues with the 5.5-inch iPhone, which could potentially delay its launch.

If true, this would keep with the launch pattern we’ve seen over the past couple of years. In 2013, Apple unveiled the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c on Sept. 10. Before that, it released the iPhone 5 on Sept. 12 in 2012.

Other than a larger screen, the iPhone 6 is expected to come with a super sturdy sapphire display, an improved camera, and an even thinner design that resembles that of the iPad Air.

