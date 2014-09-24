The IPhone 6 Is Slightly More Water Resistant Than Its Predecessors, But Don't Take It Swimming Just Yet

Gadget teardown site iFixit found something quite interesting in the new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus: There are rubber gaskets surrounding the Home and volume buttons. And that means it’s slightly more water resistant.

“Altogether, this seems to represent a move toward increased water/dust resistance, and therefore improved durability,” iFixit writes.

Extended warranty service SquareTrade tested this by dunking the phones in water for around 10 seconds.

“The audio on both phones shut off temporarily, but came back on after a few minutes,” the testers said. There was no other damage to the phones.

But that doesn’t mean the phone is completely waterproof, of course.

If you want a phone that’s way more waterproof, you’ll have to go with a phone that has an IP67 or IP58 rating, such as the Samsung Galaxy S5, PhoneCruncher points out. Phones with high durability ratings can be submerged for way longer — sometimes up to 30 minutes.

You could also buy a protective case for the phone that adds some durability. You can even get your device treated with a special coating to make it waterproof.

But still. Even slightly more water resistance is great news for people who accidentally drop their phones in a sink or toilet (ew). And 10 seconds is plenty of time to frantically grab for a phone that’s submerged.

