The iPhone 6 Is Clear To Go On Sale In China

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Apple Inc.’s CEO Tim Cook at the iPhone launch on China Mobile in January 2014.

Chinese regulators have approved the iPhone 6 for sale there,Reuters reports.

The announcement came through China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s website.

It’s unclear when Apple will start selling the iPhone 6 in China, but it now has final regulatory approval.

Although the iPhone 6 has rolled out countries around the world — including nearby Hong Kong and Japan — little was known about when the iPhone would reach Apple Stores in mainland China.

Recent rumours suggested the iPhone 6 wouldn’t be available until 2015.

China is a very important market for Apple. It is a huge country where many people are just beginning to buy their first smartphones. Earlier this year, Apple began selling the iPhone 5S and 5C on China Mobile, the largest wireless carrier in the world with well over 700 million subscribers.

But Apple also faces stiff competition in China. Android phone makers like the startup Xiaomi sell high-end devices for half the cost of an iPhone. According to some analysts, Xiaomi now sells more phones in China than Apple and Samsung.

