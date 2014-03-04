Sketchy Photo Supposedly Gives You A Look At The Big-Screen IPhone 6

Assuming the reports are true, the next iPhone will have a larger, nearly 5-inch screen when it launches later this year. (The current iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen, which is smaller than most other smartphone screens.)

The following image comes to us from Nowhereelse, which has a so-so track record with Apple rumours, and shows the front panel of the alleged next-generation iPhone with a larger screen.

Let’s be clear. This could be nothing. A hoax. A sham. And it looks like the alignment of the slot for the home button is a bit off, meaning this is either a messed up production model or a total fake.

You be the judge:

