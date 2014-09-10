IPhone 6 Will Have Really Fast Wi-Fi That Makes Phone Calls, Too

Apple today announced its latest iPhone, the iPhone 6. Among the many features is one that everyone is going to love: faster (way faster) Wi-Fi.

The iPhone 6 will include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, with speeds of 433 megabits-per-second (Mbps). To translate that is at least 3 times faster than the current Wi-Fi speeds.

But wait, there’s something even better: The phone will allow you to make phone calls over Wi-Fi, too. So if you are someplace where the cell signal is awful but the Wi-Fi is strong, the phone will switch you to the Wi-Fi network and make the call that way, at least with carriers like T-Mobile that support that feature.

But before you get too excited, T-Mobile’s Android users want you to know that they have had Wi-Fi calling for a while now.

We’re still waiting on word if Verizon and AT&T will be supporting that feature.

