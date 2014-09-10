IPhone 6 Will Have Really Fast Wi-Fi That Makes Phone Calls, Too

Julie Bort
Apple iPhone adApple

Apple today announced its latest iPhone, the iPhone 6. Among the many features is one that everyone is going to love: faster (way faster) Wi-Fi.

The iPhone 6 will include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, with speeds of 433 megabits-per-second (Mbps). To translate that is at least 3 times faster than the current Wi-Fi speeds.

But wait, there’s something even better: The phone will allow you to make phone calls over Wi-Fi, too. So if you are someplace where the cell signal is awful but the Wi-Fi is strong, the phone will switch you to the Wi-Fi network and make the call that way, at least with carriers like T-Mobile that support that feature.

But before you get too excited, T-Mobile’s Android users want you to know that they have had Wi-Fi calling for a while now.

We’re still waiting on word if Verizon and AT&T will be supporting that feature.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple iphone sai-us wifi