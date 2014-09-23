This IPhone 6 Drop Test Video Makes Apple's New Smartphones Seem Nearly Invincible

The iPhone has somewhat of a reputation for breaking easily, but that may not be the case with Apple’s newest pair of smartphones.

Insurance company SquareTrade recently put the iPhone 6 through several stress tests to see how much each phone can handle, finding that that both phones are Apple’s most durable yet.

SquareTrade’s report (via The Wall Street Journal) suggests the iPhone 6 can survive after being dunked under water and dropped on the floor (although we wouldn’t suggest doing either of those things with your new iPhone). The results found that since the standard iPhone 6 is slightly smaller than the test model, it was able to sustain less damage after enduring such tortures.

According to SquareTrade, the iPhone 6 performed better than the iPhone 5s, Galaxy S5, Moto X, and HTC One.

During the first test, SquareTrade slid both iPhones across both plastic and wood surfaces. The iPhone 6 Plus took longer to stop since it’s heavier.

Next, both iPhones were submerged in shallow water for 10 seconds while playing a music video. After the 10 seconds was up, the audio was temporarily disabled on both models. The audio quickly returned and both iPhones functioned completely normally.

Finally, SquareTrade dropped both iPhones from four feet high six times. The iPhone 6 came away with little to no damage, while the front and back panel started to come apart on the 6 Plus model.

There’s no noticeable damage on the iPhone 6, and the screen turns on and functions just fine.

Here’s how the iPhone 6 Plus looked after the drop. The panels came apart, but it’s still completely functional.

That’s not to say your iPhone is totally indestructible. Another more brutal drop test that appeared on YouTube (via TechRax) over the weekend shows what happens when you drop the iPhone 6 directly on its face in the real world.

Check out both videos from SquareTrade and TechRax below.

