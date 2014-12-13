You Can Get A Much Cheaper IPhone 6 At Walmart This Weekend

If you’re thinking about getting a new iPhone, now might be the best time to do so.

Walmart just announced a few new deals on the iPhone that save you a decent amount of cash compared to what you would normally pay if you bought directly from a carrier or through Apple.

The deal is only valid on Saturday, Dec. 13, and you need to sign a two-year contract with AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.

Here’s a breakdown of what Walmart will be offering this weekend:

The 16GB iPhone 6 will be $US129 instead of $US179.

The 64GB iPhone 6 will cost $US229 instead of $US279.

The 16GB iPhone 6 Plus will also sell for $US229 instead of $US279.

The 16GB iPhone 5s will cost $US49 instead of $US79.

These new prices are about $US30-$US50 cheaper than what Walmart usually charges, but it’s $US70 cheaper than what the Apple Store and carriers are charging. The 64GB iPhone 6 is a particularly good deal, although it’s a shame Walmart isn’t offering discounts for all storage capacities of each phone.

